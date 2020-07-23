Alabama hits new high of 2,283 COVID-19 cases Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reported a record 2,283 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. That reverses a two-day trend in which the state saw numbers dip to the 1300s.
Alabama’s 7-day average is currently 1,791 new cases per day.
In the last 14 days there have been 23,206 new cases with a 14 percent positive test rate during that period.
The state’s total number of cases stands at 72,696, and another 1,500 cases remain under investigation.
Montgomery County reported 100 new cases and three deaths Thursday. Mobile had 354 new cases and two deaths. And Jefferson County confirmed 277 new cases and seven deaths.
The state reported 32 fatalities Thursday, bringing the death toll up to 1,357. Another 40 deaths are deemed probable.
Details on the state’s hospitalization rate for Wednesday and Thursday were not immediately available.
Alabama has conducted 618,000 tests since the pandemic began. Of the more than 70,000 positive cases, ADPH presumes 32,500 cases are recovered.
