Brookstone student, peers make viral video on racial inequality

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Amid civil unrest across the nation in response to the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and more, one Columbus teen is finding ways to educate people in the community about racial injustices in the U.S.
Jordan Brown, 17, is a rising senior at Brookstone School in Columbus who created a viral video with some of her classmates.
The students talk about racial inequality and how it makes them feel. The video also explores the conservations African-American parents have with their children to keep them safe.
“I really wanted to touch the people who that may not be familiar with how things are talked about through the African-American community and so I just feel like everyone can kind of take into perspective what’s really going on in America and especially hearing it from young people; I feel like that speaks volumes,” said Brown.
Brown adds that she is thankful to her friends for helping her vision to come to fruition, and she hopes that people take the time to learn from the video.
