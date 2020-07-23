Chambers County Schools providing all students in the district with free school supplies

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - All Chambers County school district students will be getting their school supplies for free this year.
According to officials with the district, each student will be given a school supplies kit on the first day of school filled with items like pencils, notebooks, glue sticks, and more. School district officials said the money for these items is coming form the CARES Act. They said they feel it’s important to help students out in this way because of the financial strain the pandemic has caused on so many families.
“People are nervous. People don’t want to go out shopping. People have been out of work. It’s helping them if they’ve been out of work and don’t have the money to purchase the supplies,” said Dr. Kelli Hodge, superintendent of Chambers County Schools.
“This will be a good way for us to show the parents that we’re thinking about them and we know it’s been a struggle for them. We thought it would be a good idea to hep with that,” said Dr. Alicia Lyles, director of Federal Programs.
In total, all these school supplies will cost the district $150,000 of its CARES Act funds.
