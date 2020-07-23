Columbus community remembering the life of pastor, community activist Bishop L.D. Skinner

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus community surfferd a huge loss last week.
Longtime pastor and community activist, Bishop Larry D. Skinner, was honored Wednesday night during a memorial parade at Bread of Life Christian Center on Oates Avenue. He died July 17.
The Skinner family sat under tents in the church parking lot as members of the church, friends, and family drove by to show their love and support during this difficult time.
Bishop Skinner’s son, Darnel Skinner, shared what he will remember about his father.
“He was kind, gentle, and he was a master minister of the word of God, said Darnel Skinner. “And that’s what we will have to hold on to, those memories that he declared the word of God with faith and with power.
Bishop Skinner served numerous community organizations, including, the NAACP, the Greater Columbus Urban League, Salvation Army, and House of Mercy to name a few.
A legacy memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 29 at 6:30 p.m. at Bread of Life Christian Center and will be live streamed on Facebook and YouTube. The official homegoing celebration is July 31 at 11:30 a.m. at the Bibb Mill Event Center. This service will also be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube.
