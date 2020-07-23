Columbus police investigating bones found at construction site on Anthony St.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shocking discovery at a construction site Thursday evening.
Construction workers found bones while they were working on Anthony Avenue. Workers were remodeling a home when thy discovered the skeletal remains inside.
According to the Columbus Police Department, the crime scene investigation unit is investigating and they plan to send the remains to be analyzed by an anthropologist to determine if they’re human.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.