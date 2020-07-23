Health experts give recommendations on discussing COVID-19 with kids as they return to school

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As the school year quickly approaches, some parents may be looking for ways to get their students ready for changes amid the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Courtney Lamar, the mental health coordinator for the Muscogee County School District, the first step is to have honest and transparent conversations about the virus with your children.
“Often times, children may have a lot of insight that parents might not realize they have already, and getting that information from their child, they will be able to determine what areas do I need to fill in for them or what areas do I need to clarify for them,” Lamar said.
Lamar said parents should use real words such as social distancing and coronavirus, but also define them in terminology they understand. Ask them questions to see what they know and help them remember things that are still normal.
Pam Kirkland, the information coordinator for the West Central Health District, said parents should start practicing hand washing, mask wearing, and social distancing at home.
“I think it’s a good idea to start practicing. Like the first few weeks, MCSD they will be online. So, it’s a good time to let them start practicing for what’s coming up when that period of time is over. Have them maybe do some role playing or whatever,” said Kirkland.
According to Kirkland, some examples of how to get small children in the habit of protecting themselves from getting sick is having them sing the alphabet while washing their hands, buying decorative face masks so they will want to wear them, and practicing being six feet apart in public.
For children experiencing anxiety from returning to school during COVID-19, behavioral health specialists said you may need to speak to them in a more calm and reassuring way.
