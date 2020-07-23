Hot Friday; Better Rain Chances This Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will see a similar forecast on Friday to what we have seen all week long - look for highs in the mid to upper 90s and a 20-30% coverage of rain and storms during the afternoon and evening. The weather will change a bit over the weekend with better chances for rain and storms and a 50/50 coverage of rain and storms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Because of a better rain chance, our high temperatures will likely be a little bit lower - in the low to mid 90s. We will see a very unsettled forecast hanging around through next week as we continue to watch any tropical developments to go along with a better overall chance of rain and storms. Highs might even back off to the upper 80s and lower 90s as we go through the week.
