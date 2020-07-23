Kinetic Credit Union caps month of giving with donations to local agencies

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Kinetic Credit Union is capping off a month of giving by making donations to agencies and non-profits across Columbus.
Kinetic employees and their families have donated school supplies, children’s clothing, non-perishable food, toys and more all month long.
“Although we are weathering a pandemic, our team continues to be extremely generous in their donations,” said Mark Littleton, President and CEO. “We know that there are many in our community who are struggling right now. These donations, whether they are monetary or essential items, show the spirit of the Kinetic team as we look to provide assistance to those who need it.”
Cubby bears, which are given to children in emergency situations, were donated to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.
Children’s Miracle Network and Neighbor Works each received a $1,000 donation.
Other agencies that received donations include Valley Rescue Mission, Orchard View, the Homeless Resource Network, the Boys and Girls Club and the Sara Spano Clothing Bank.
