Man turns himself in to police in connection to Columbus shooting of 1-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police say an 18-year-old has turned himself in to them in connection to the shooting of a 1-year-old.
Kevin Bailey, 18, was reportedly present when a 1-year-old girl was shot on 6th Ave. on July 15. She was taken to a hospital in Atlanta where she was listed in critical condition. There is no word at this time on her current condition.
Bailey is being charged with cruelty to children and reckless conduct.
He was taken to the Muscogee County Jail on July 22 and since been released.
