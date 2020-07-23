MILITARY MATTERS: House of Heroes back to work with church volunteers

“We [House of Heroes] are way behind, so we’re happy to get started back and hopefully the fall will bring more teams, and you don’t have to have a big team,” Wood added. “You can come out with a small team or 10 or less, and we’ll find something for you to do.There are dozens of projects on the House of Heroes list to have renovations and repairs done and they need volunteers and donations and to be able to give back to these veterans who fought for our freedom.”