Preventing hot car incidents during summer months

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports temperatures inside of a car can rise almost 20 degrees in less than 10 minutes.
Children left in unattended cars are at risk for heat stroke or even death.
Pam Fair, with Safe Kids Columbus, said the ACT acronym can be used to keep yourself accountable. A is avoid leaving your child in a hot car. C is create reminders, and T is for take action if you see a child or even a pet in a hot car.
“The one I seem to like best is take off your shoe and put your shoe in the backseat with your child and that way, when you get out of the car, if for some reason you’ve forgotten about your child, we can certainly know when you get out on this hot pavement without a shoe on you’ll definitely remind yourself,” Fair said.
There is currently no law in Georgia or Alabama protecting people who may smash a window to save a child or pet.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.