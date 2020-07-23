Russell County School District delays start date for in-person learning

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County School District is delaying the start date for in-person learning.
Superintendent Dr. Brenda Coley said parents had the option to choose in-person or virtual learning, but due to the Alabama COVID-19 risk indicator dashboard showing the school district as a high risk, face-to-face instruction will be delayed until Sept. 10.
All students will learn virtually beginning August 10.
“This was a very hard decision, but safety is always priority for our employees as well as our students in the Russell County School District,” said Coley. “We just ask that our parents that they continue to be patient and supportive as we navigate through these challenging times.”
Coley said students will follow a regular schedule and log in at a certain time. She said about 60 percent of parents chose virtual learning before the announcement of in-person learning being delayed.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.