St. Francis Hospital in Columbus releases update on its COVID-19 safety measures

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Francis Hospital n Columbus released an update on how it’s dealing with coronavirus.
The hospital is currently treating more than 50 COVID-19 patients. To help protect patients and the community, St. Francis continues to limit entry points to the facility, screen all individuals for symptoms of the virus, enforce its no visitation policy, and sanitize all patient areas.
St. Francis wants to remind the public to do its part by practicing social distancing and wearing a mask in public.
