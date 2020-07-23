Suspect charged in 17th Ave. murder in Columbus has lengthy criminal history

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many wonder how a violent offender is released from jail on multiple occasions.
Thursday, a convicted felon who is still a teenager, remains behind bars on a murder and armed robbery charge stemming from the June shooting death of Travis Henry.
Police said Lydell Sparks is a member of the Gangster Disciples, a local gang. He’s currently facing several felonies. Officials said he pleaded guilty to aggravated battery in 2018, as part of a group who stabbed a man while in jail. He should have served two years according to his plea agreement, but that didn’t happen.
A Montgomery man was lured to Columbus for an intimate night with a woman but it ended in a murder. Now, three people, two women and one man, are charged with Travis Henry’s murder. Thursday morning, Sparks pleaded not guilty, the third person to do so in this case.
“They have no remorse, so to me they’re animals, filthy animals,” family friend D.D. Harris said.
Sparks is no stranger to the Muscogee County Jail. Over the past two years, he has eight different mugshots and a slew of charges. In 2018, he agreed to a plea deal after admitting to being involved in a jail stabbing.
“He done a plea bargain for 24 months to serve with 10 years probation,” said Sgt. Jeremy Hattaway with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.
“Why was he out then? Why was he out,?” District Attorney-elect Mark Jones asked.
Outgoing District Attorney Julia Slater said Sparks served one year of his sentence because of a two-for-one standard at the Muscogee County Jail, where most inmates only serve half of their time, meaning Sparks’ time was up in December 2019, the same month he made the deal and was released. Slater said the two-for-one standard has been in place since at least the 1990s.
Since being released, Sparks has been back in jail four times and now for murder.
“The system is failing. The system is really failing everybody. Because the fact is if he would have done the first charge, he would’ve got the time, and that was tried as a juvenile. He got a little slap on the wrist. When someone does a crime, lock them up. Stop letting them out. Stop giving them second chances because it’s obviously not working. Rehabilitation is not working for him. It didn’t work. So, put him where he needs to be, in a cage, and let them stay,” Harris said.
Family members said Thursday’s hearing is the hardest yet, learning the two female co-defendants identify Sparks as the gunman who took Henry’s life. But they said they will continue traveling to the Columbus to see justice served.
