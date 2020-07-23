Transitioning into a Wetter Weather Pattern

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The next two days are going to be a transition into a bit of a rainier period across the Chattahoochee Valley. But for today, highs in the upper-90s again with plenty of humidity around to make it feel even hotter. Rain chances remain low this evening, so partly cloudy skies and more heat will be the main story today. Heading into Friday, we start to see a slightly higher chance for some afternoon showers, but still another hot day with most of us staying dry.