Troup County death investigation ends in charges for teen

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A Troup County teenager is behind bars after being charged as a result of a death investigation.
Newsom was transported to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center before being airlifted to a hospital in Atlanta where she later died.
Witnesses reported 17-year-old Cameryn Phillips was waving a gun around when it went off and struck Newsom in the head. He then carried her to the driveway with the intent of getting her treatment.
After an investigation, Phillips was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, four counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by someone under 18, all of which are felonies.
Investigators say further charges are not expected.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.