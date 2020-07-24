Alabama governor announces grant for Lanett revitalization project

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced a grant to help the City of Lanett continue to improve its downtown and attract new businesses.
The nearly $190,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission will be used to build sidewalks, install curbing and gutters, and add new lighting along several streets in the downtown area.
“When the textile industry closed in the Lanett area as it did elsewhere in Alabama, it posed a serious economic challenge that the city was determined to overcome,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am so proud of the people of Lanett and the accomplishments that they and the city have achieved in making a comeback. I am pleased that these grant funds will help further their efforts through downtown revitalization.”
The funding will help complete the final phase of a downtown revitalization project designed to attract more commerce and industry to the small town.
