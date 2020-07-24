Auburn High School hosts senior sendoff for class of 2020

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - This year isn’t going quite how high school seniors expected, but Auburn High School students got the proper sendoff Thursday.
It all started with a celebratory tiger drive where graduates were able to see friends, family, and receive well wishes as they enter the next chapter of their lives.
“It feels wonderful to me,” said Auburn High Principal Shannon Pignato. “Graduation to me is kind of like the event of 13 years of education. We get them for the ending of their career in education. Getting to see them walk across the stage one more time is the best privilege being the principal. So, it’s great to see those faces.”
The event ended with a fireworks show.
