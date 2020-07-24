Better Rain Chances for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Saturday and Sunday will feature better rain chances for the Valley with highs dropping back down a bit to the lower 90s in most spots. Going into next week, the overall weather pattern will start to change a bit - the ridge of high pressure which has been keeping us hot and mostly dry will break down, and better rain chances will be the rule. The wettest days will be Tuesday through Friday with a 50-70% coverage of rain and storms, and because of this, we should see highs dropping back to the 80s on the wettest and cloudiest days. It appears by next weekend we should start the process of drying back out a bit. We will be watching the tropics closely in the coming weeks with two tropical storms active in the Atlantic right now.