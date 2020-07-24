Central High School students enjoy small, private prom

PHENIX CITY, ALA. (WTVM) - Nearly a dozen Central High School students danced the night away.
The students celebrated their first and last prom Friday differently than expected because of the pandemic. The small prom was held at the Quality Inn on Highway 431 in Phenix City.
One Central High mother said she wasn’t going to let COVID-19 ruin her son’s senior prom experience.
“I want them to remember tonight as a night they celebrated and a night that was filled with laughter and memories they carry on into college and into the rest of their lives,” said Shonda Nickerson.
The theme of the prom was “Masked in Mystery.” Several local vendors helped sponsor the event.
