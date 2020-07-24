City presents recommendations to revitalize downtown Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika unveiled a new downtown Thursday.
The city held a formal presentation of recommendations for downtown Opelika in a promotional video at city hall.
One of the oldest Main Street programs in Alabama, it follows the four-point model of organization, design, promotion, economic vitality. It was developed by the National Main Street Center.
Opelika Main Street executive director, Ken Ward, explained the importance of seeing the downtown area grow and expand.
“The downtown is the heart of any community and what happens here reverberates through each and every neighbor and business district throughout Opelika and Lee County,” said Ward. “So, having a strong downtown Opelika is good for many reasons. So, we’re really hoping that this creates a very strong strategic map for future improvements that we can take with us on the road ahead.”
Downtown Opelika now offers two breweries and one distillery along with a host of restaurants.
