Columbus COVID-19 survivor reunites with family after battling virus, spending week on ventilator

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some people with COVID-19 are asymptomatic while others really struggle with the virus.
Edward Dubose is one of the patients who fought for his life and won.
Dubose was so sick he doesn’t remember much about his COVID-19 experience. His family members said his oxygen level was extremely low before going to the hospital. He stopped breathing on his way to the ICU. But now he’s a survivor.
“I have a long road ahead but I’m alive,” Dubose said.
Dubose is a national board member of the NAACP and a faith leader in Columbus. His journey with the novel coronavirus began in early July.
“His oxygen was 80 percent,” his daughter Cynthia Harris said. “And that’s just him trying to breathe on his own. 80 percent is really really low.”
“The only thing I remember is ambulances, firetrucks, and being strapped in on July 6th,” Dubose said. “And being rolled up here.”
“They were trying to treat him on a regular floor, and during that transfer from regular floor to ICU, he did stop breathing. He coded,” Harris said.
“It was at one point I started talking to my mama,” said Dubose. “I said mama, I’m ready to die. She said you’ve got to fight son. You’ve got to fight.”
Dubose fought and won, but it wasn’t easy for him or his family.
“When I came out of ICU, they had to teach me how to walk again,” he said.
“The days he was in ICU on the ventilator were the longest. It was hard,” said Dubose’s daughter, Casonya Glover.
He explained he’s learning a lot and wants to make sure the public learns important lessons through him and his story.
“I was one of the ones who said if you got to wear a mask, you don’t have no faith. But God showed me in ICU when I almost died that that’s not the case,” Dubose said.
But the most important thing, Dubose is alive and home with his family.
“71 people have died in this community, I’m still here,” he said.
Dubose received a donation of convalescent plasma while in the ICU. He didn’t remember enough to comment himself, but his family members said they noticed he started feeling better a few days later.
Dubose plans not only to donate plasma when he is recovered, but he plans to write a book, talk to lawmakers, and spread the word about life lessons and things we as a community can do to improve during the coronavirus pandemic.
He is pleading for anyone who’s recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma, symptomatic or not.
“If you’ve been through this and you made it and your body might have something to offer to the larger public that can save somebody, do it. Otherwise, you’re being selfish,” Dubose said.
Dubose wants to make sure St. Francis Hospital receives credit for saving his life. He said he would not be here without them.
