Columbus falling behind in completing 2020 census

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The push is on to get a complete count for the 2020 census and officials in Muscogee County say our area is lagging behind when it comes to folks filling out the census.
The census response rate is obviously very important because it determines the flow of federal dollars to our communities for the next ten years.
Minnesota leads the country as 71 percent of residents have filled out the census. That’s good enough for the top spot in all the land.
If we take a look at Georgia, the Peach State currently sits at 58 percent overall. The Muscogee County response right now at 54.9 percent and 39.9 percent of those coming via the internet. Forsyth County is one of the state leaders at almost 70 percent. For Muscogee County, we’ve got some work to do.
“Ee need to step our game up. Right now we’re at 54.9 percent which is behind the state average and the national average,” said Gloria Strode with the U.S. Census Bureau.
In 2010, the county finished just 64.3 percent overall and that’s a number they want to improve vastly this year.
The census takes just minutes to fill out. it can be done online, over the phone or if you have the info they sent you in the mail, you can do it that way, too.
