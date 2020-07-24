Columbus Health Department suggests parents schedule immunizations as school year approaches

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Classes in Muscogee County are starting back soon and although they are beginning virtually, there is a possibility that classes will reopen for in-person instruction at some point.
The Columbus Health Department is asking parents to bring their children for immunizations sooner than later due to the coronavirus pandemic. The health department will only accept people with appointments.
“This year, we’re really encouraging everyone to bring the children in early,” said Pamela Kirkland, public information officer with Georgia West Central Health District. “Don’t wait last minute. Call and make an appointment. You can call our main line at 706-321-6300.”
Kirkland said parents should also be aware of Georgia’s new 11th grade immunization requirements that began July 21. All students who are new to Georgia schools and are going into the 11th grade will require proof of a booster dose of the meningococcal conjugate vaccine, unless their first dose was received on or after their 16th birthday.
