Columbus police searching for two runaway teens

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating two runaway teens.
Scarlet Puckett and Kathlynn Sarver, both 16 years old, were last seen Thursday, July 23 on Double Churches Road at around 11:20 p.m.
Scarlet is 5′3″ and weighs 250 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. Kathlynn is 5′5″ and weighs 132 pounds. She has hazel eyes and red hair.
Police say the two teens fled together.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
