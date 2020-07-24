The Dog Days of Summer Keep on Keepin’ On

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wrapping up the work week and heading into the weekend with the typical July heat and humidity, which always tends to ramp up a bit during the “Dog Days of Summer” (which begins late July and lasts through much of August). Highs will hang out in the mid 90s through the weekend with a 20-30% coverage of rain and storms during the heat of the afternoons and linger into the evening hours through Sunday.
The strong ridge of high pressure that has contributed to the above average heat of late finally breaks down next week as the pattern turns more unsettled across the Southeast. So, expect a better chance of wet weather starting Monday and potentially lasting through NEXT weekend. Scattered showers and storms will develop each day, putting rain coverage around 50-60%. A good 1-2″ of rain is possible, but we’ll tweak those totals in the days ahead as we monitor how the pattern evolves.
We’re also keeping a close eye on the tropics. Hanna will have no direct impacts in the Valley, but Gonzalo and a disturbance on the west coast of Africa warrant watching as they move westward over the next week. We’ll keep you posted!
