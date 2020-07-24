The Dog Days of Summer Keep on Keepin’ On

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wrapping up the work week and heading into the weekend with the typical July heat and humidity, which always tends to ramp up a bit during the “Dog Days of Summer” (which begins late July and lasts through much of August). Highs will hang out in the mid 90s through the weekend with a 20-30% coverage of rain and storms during the heat of the afternoons and linger into the evening hours through Sunday.