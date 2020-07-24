Hogansville man arrested on drug charges, influencing a witness

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect this week following a drug investigation.
Jon Estes, 29, was arrested Monday and charged with one count of possession of schedule I with the intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.
The arrest comes after a search warrant revealed he was in possession of illegal drugs. According to the sheriff’s office, approximately two pounds of shatter, also known as butane honey oil, which is a marijuana extract, and nearly three pounds of marijuana were found in Estes’ possession during a search of the residence.
Estes posted bond for the charges and was released.
After posting bond, it was discovered that on or around July 23, Estes posted a picture of a narcotics investigator and his wife, as well as his full name on a social media site with the intent to influence, delay, or prevent the testimony of people in an upcoming court processing.
Estes was arrested again and charged with influencing a witness. He is being held without bond.
