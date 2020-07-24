Suspect charged with theft by deception in roof repair scam in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police arrested a suspect Friday after he allegedly accepted money for a roof repair but did not perform the job.
Lawrence Nelson, 54, is charged with felony theft by deception.
According to the Columbus Police Department, the victim reported she gave Nelson $6,000 for a roof repair/construction job. Nelson took the money but never started the work.
Police say Neslon is very well known in the area for these types of scams and has been arrested in excess of 20 times for various crimes that were mostly thefts and deception-related incidents.
Police say Nelson was arrested for a similar incident earlier in the month. He also has outstanding warrants for similar situations in several surrounding jurisdictions.
