Troup Co. man charged with drug possession, influencing witness

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A Troup County man is back in jail for the second time in less than week.
Jon David Estes, 29, was arrested on July 20 after deputies executed a search warrant and found three pounds of marijuana and two pounds of “shatter,” also known Butane Honey Oil, which is a marijuana extract.
Estes was charged with possession of schedule I with the intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, both of which are felonies. He posted bond for both charges and was released.
After posting bond, it was discovered on July 23 that Estes posted a picture of a narcotics investigator and his wife with his full name onto social media “with the intent to influence, delay or prevent the testimony of persons in an upcoming court proceeding.”
He was once again arrested and charged with felony influencing a witness. Estes is currently being held without bond.
