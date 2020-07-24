University officials reiterate face-to-face learning a priority for fall semester

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Despite the fact that faculty members at Columbus State University (CSU) had written an open letter advocating for online learning amid concerns about the coronavirus surge, students will soon be back in the classrooms.
This week, University System of Georgia presidents, including the president of CSU, signed off on a letter reiterating that face-to-face learning will be the priority this fall.
The head of the CSU chapter of the university professors called the letter disappointing.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.