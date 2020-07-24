1-year-old Columbus gunshot victim released from hospital

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Just a week and a half after a 1-year-old girl was shot in the chest on 6th Ave. in Columbus, she is being released from the hospital.
After the shooting, police confirmed the young girl had been taken to a children’s hospital in Atlanta and was listed in critical condition.
Yesterday, she was released from Piedmont Columbus Regional and well on the road to recovery.
She was greeted by the doctors and nurses who worked diligently to save her life who presented her and her family with goodies.
18-year-old Kevin Bailey turned himself in to police in connection to the shooting on July 22. He has since been released.
Police have not commented on whether or not more arrests are expected.
