Atlanta United and head coach part ways

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Atlanta United FC have parted ways with head coach Frank de Boer.
The club’s announcement came on Friday that they are parting ways with the coach in a mutual agreement.
Several assistant coaches are also leaving.
De Boer is the club’s second ever head coach.
Atlanta United finished the 2019 MLS regular season in second place in the eastern conference.
The club won both of their games earlier this year before the season was postponed due to COVID-19.
This month Atlanta United got knocked out of the “MLS is Back” tournament in Florida with three straight losses.
An interim coach will be announced soon as the club starts the search for a permanent replacement.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.