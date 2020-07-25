Rain Working its Way Back into the Forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain begins to return to the Chattahoochee Valley for your weekend. We will be seeing higher rain chances in the afternoons this weekend, and that is going to help us cool off just a bit into the low-to-mid-90s for your afternoon high temperatures. It is going to be mighty muggy though while tropical moisture continues to dominate our area.
Going into next week, we will stay in this more wet period with highs staying in the low-90s and even the upper-80s some days. Plenty of rain around in the afternoons will help to keep us reinforced with these lower high temperatures through next weekend. Plenty of tropical moisture will keep us nice and steamy while helping to pop up more afternoon showers across the Valley.
Meanwhile, the Tropics are beginning to become more active - Hurricane Hanna in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to make landfall in TX sometime during the evening hours on Saturday. Tropical Storm Gonzalo is still hanging out in the Atlantic, but has weakened a bit and is no longer expected to reach hurricane strength. And a tropical wave off of the coast of Africa is given a medium chance of developing into a named storm (Isaias is the next name in line) over the next 5 days.
