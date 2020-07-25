Rain Working its Way Back into the Forecast

Meanwhile, the Tropics are beginning to become more active - Hurricane Hanna in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to make landfall in TX sometime during the evening hours on Saturday. Tropical Storm Gonzalo is still hanging out in the Atlantic, but has weakened a bit and is no longer expected to reach hurricane strength. And a tropical wave off of the coast of Africa is given a medium chance of developing into a named storm (Isaias is the next name in line) over the next 5 days.