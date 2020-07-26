Police investigate two overnight shootings in Columbus, two people injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating two overnight shootings that left two people injured.
Police were dispatched approximately 2:50 a.m. in reference to a shooting that had taken place on Victory Drive.
Officers were advised to go to Piedmont Medical Center to check on the victim.
Upon arrival, officers learned that a second shooting victim had been transported to Piedmont Medical Center as a result of a separate incident that had taken place in the 1500 block of 27th St.
There is no word on any suspects.
This case remains under investigation.
