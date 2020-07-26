A Rainy End to the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For your Sunday, we will see a similar day weather wise than we did yesterday. Highs in the mid-90s with scatters showers and storms in the afternoon hours. These afternoon showers could help us to cool down a bit for a few hours and also for Monday morning. It is going to be mighty muggy though while tropical moisture continues to dominate our area.
Going into next week, we will stay in this more wet period with highs staying in the low-90s and even the upper-80s some days. Plenty of rain around in the afternoons will help to keep us reinforced with these lower high temperatures through next weekend. Plenty of tropical moisture will keep us nice and steamy while helping to pop up more afternoon showers across the Valley.
In the meantime, the Tropics are continuing to stay active with a tropical wave of disorganized showers and storms has a high chance of developing into a named storm over the next 5 days. Hanna has weakened to a Tropical Storm as it moves across the Southern Texas border into Mexico. And Gonzalo has fizzled out in the Atlantic and poses no threat to any land.
