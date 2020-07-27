Alcohol service at restaurants, bars in Alabama must stop at 11 p.m.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board approved an emergency order Monday that limits the hours of on-premises consumption of alcohol.
Restaurants, bars, and other ABC licensees can’t sell alcohol for on-premise consumption between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. On-premise consumption must end at 11:30 p.m.
According to the board, this goes into effect immediately but won’t be enforced until Saturday.
ABC Board Administrator Mac Gipson said the hope is the decreased hours will decrease social gatherings and the spread of COVID-19.
“Our number one goal is to protect the public and our license holders. We believe this emergency order will reduce the exposure to and spread of COVID-19,” Gibson said in a statement.
The board stated in a news release that while some states have closed bars or banned on-premise drinking, this order allows businesses to continue operating.
