Bumping Up Rain Chances This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Despite some fog around for Monday morning, plenty of hot sunshine to kick-off the new week with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 90s again today. Of course, those temperatures can be deceiving, because the feels like temperatures could be closer to the triple digits at time with a thick blanket of humidity over the Southeast. Tropical moisture from the Gulf will help us shift to a more unsettled weather pattern this week, meaning more showers and storms around during the afternoon and evening hours. Through tomorrow, expect a 40-50% coverage of rain, and then we’ll bump that up to 60-70% on Wednesday and Thursday as a stalled-out front to the north of us brings an even better chance of seeing wet weather. On the wettest days (Wednesday and Thursday), highs may only manage to top out in the mid to upper 80s! Rain chances drop Friday into early next week (20-40% coverage each day), so highs will easily climb back into the 90s with more sunshine and less clouds around.