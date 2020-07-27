CDC modifies COVID-19 quarantining guidelines

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, has revised its guidelines for those quarantining due to a positive COVID-19 test.
The Alabama Department of Public Health said Monday the CDC previously recommended that such quarantines last 14 days, but that time frame is being reduced to 10 days for those who had mild to moderate illness from the respiratory virus.
Also, those people do not need to be retested before returning to work, the CDC has stated.
The change came about after scientific data found most people aren’t infectious 10 days after symptoms begin. Despite not having equivalent data, the same guidelines are being recommended for children and infants.
ADPH’s Dr. Karen Landers said it’s still important for those with COVID-19 symptoms to self-isolate at home, cautioning that “while waiting for their test results, these persons are likely to be contagious and need to receive instructions from a doctor or [ADPH] before returning to work and leaving their residence.”
Additional revised CDC guidelines include the following:
- If COVID-19 patients have had a fever, the recommended number of hours that have passed since their last fever without the use of fever-reducing medications is reduced from 72 to 24 hours to discontinue isolation.
- Asymptomatic people can discontinue isolation and other precautions 10 days after the date of their first positive RT-PCR test for SARDS-CoV-2 RNA.
- For people who were diagnosed with symptomatic COVID-19 and remained asymptomatic after recovery, retesting is not recommended within 3 months after the date symptoms began for the initial COVID-19 infection.·
- For people who never developed symptoms, the date of the first positive RT-PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 RNA should be used in place of the date of symptom onset to determine length of isolation.
