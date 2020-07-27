Cirque Italia stops in Columbus, first-ever traveling water circus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The first-ever traveling water circus in the United States, Cirque Italia, made a stop in Columbus over the weekend.
The circus was set up near Macy’s in the Peachtree Mall parking lot.
The moment guests entered the tent, social distancing was practiced. The tent was filled to 30-percent capacity, with hand sanitizer for everyone. Families were together but separate from other families.
Animals were not used in the show because Cirque Italia focuses entirely on human-form.
The show featured a 35,000 gallon water stage that creates magnificent visuals, which totaled in approximately $500,000. The show is one of three, the other two in Dubai and Las Vegas.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.