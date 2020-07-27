COVID-19 testing available in several surrounding counties for Ga. residents

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - People who want to get tested for coronavirus in Columbus may have to wait a while.
Appointments are full through the first week of August at the Columbus Health Department.
Pamela Kirkland with the West Central Heath District said Georgia residents can visit any location in the state for testing. But not all counties are testing as much as Columbus is.
“The other thing, they may have more appointments available, but they also are not testing every day like we are in Columbus,” said Kirkland. “Each county sets their own schedule based off their staffing.”
There are 16 counties in the West Central Health District ranging from Harris and Marion counties to Talbot and Taylor counties.
