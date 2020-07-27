Florence Bellamy announces candidacy for Phenix City School Board at large seat

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A former Phenix City School Board member of more than 20 years is vying for the board’s at large seat.
Florence Bellamy launched her campaign Monday evening at the Phenix City Amphitheater.
Bellamy said she never stopped her work in the community following her service as a board member. She said she felt the need to come back and serve during these unprecedented times.
“I want our students and families to feel a sense of confidence that our school board is working in their best interest, is working for their safety, is working for their well-being, as well as community engagement,” said Bellamy. “I want the citizens to understand that the school system is there to partner with them.”
This will be Phenix City’s first school board election after discontinuing appointed positions.
Voters will cast their ballots August 25. Last week, Dr. Kendyl Tarver also announced her candidacy for the at large seat.
