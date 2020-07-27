Florence Bellamy announces candidacy for Phenix City School Board at large

Phenix City, Ala. (WTVM) - A former Phenix City School Board member of more than two decades is throwing her name into the hat for the at-large seat.
Florence Bellamy held her campaign kick-off last night by the Phenix City Amphitheatre.
Bellamy says she never stopped her work in the community following her service as a school board member.
She says she felt the need to come back and serve during these unprecedented times.
“I want our students and families to feel a sense of confidence that the school district is working in their best interest, their favor, their well-being as well as community engagement,” said Bellamy. “I want the citizens to understand that the school system is a partner with them.”
This will be Phenix City’s first school board election after discontinuing appointed positions. Voters will cast their ballots on August 25.
