Local residents, community leaders remember Congressman John Lewis

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many people across the nation are remembering longtime Georgia Congressman and civil rights champion, John Lewis, as he arrived at the U.S. Capitol building Monday to lie in state.
In the Chattahoochee Valley, community leaders and residents are reflecting on the impact his life had on their own.
Lou Jean Rudd remembers March 7, 1965 well. She marched alongside Lewis at the height of the modern civil rights movement, where activists organized a march for voting rights from Selma, Alabama to Montgomery.
“They were throwing them in the back of the van and hauling them off to jail,” she said. “Then we marched in Montgomery in front of Dexter Avenue at the St. Jude Capitol School where Dr. Martin Luther King spoke.”
Rudd recalls it was a peaceful protest until some 150 Alabama State Troopers advanced wielding clubs and tear gas.
Lewis, as we know him today, suffered a skull fracture, but if it had not been for his efforts, America would not be what it is today, according to Representative Calvin Smyre.
“John Lewis paid the price in 1965. That incident in Selma, Bloody Sunday, gave the impotence to pass a civil rights bill in 1965. It is because of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that persons like myself were able to be elected to office,” said Smyre.
Robert Wright, a well-connected Columbus businessman who served as chairman of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, said he became close with Lewis over the years, working to establish the museum.
“I want to thank him particularly for his vision of a museum for African American history and culture that would tell the story of African American’s from the time we were brought here 400 years ago with all our struggles and trials and tribulations that we are still going through to this day,” Wright said.
Lewis’ involvement in the civil rights movement helped galvanize opposition to racial segregation. His legacy will be forever remembered across our nation.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.