MercyMed of Columbus offering rapid COVID-19 testing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many people are looking for ways to get faster COVID-19 test results.
MercyMed of Columbus is offering COVID-19 rapid testing that gives results in 15 minutes.
The clinic has a limited supply and is conducting tests by appointment only. MercyMed is also performing traditional testing on site. Dr. Grant Scarborough discussed the differences in the tests.
“We’ve also started doing testing in house, and the benefit of that is we can do it right here on location and then you wait for 15 minutes,” said Scarborough. “Then, you get the results right away. So, it’s a benefit of kind of getting a quick turnaround. The drawback is the one with the nasal swab they send out and it takes a little more time to get back. But the test is a little more accurate. The false negative rate is better, so the test is more accurate. This test [ rapid test] has a little higher false-negative rate, so we have to be aware of that.”
MercyMed is having a COVID-19 drive-thru testing event Tuesday from 8 a.m. to noon at Overcomers Christian Church on Buena Vista Road.
Tests are free for the uninsured. Up to two patients per vehicle can be tested with results back in typically three to five days.
