MercyMed of Columbus offering rapid COVID-19 testing

“We’ve also started doing testing in house, and the benefit of that is we can do it right here on location and then you wait for 15 minutes,” said Scarborough. “Then, you get the results right away. So, it’s a benefit of kind of getting a quick turnaround. The drawback is the one with the nasal swab they send out and it takes a little more time to get back. But the test is a little more accurate. The false negative rate is better, so the test is more accurate. This test [ rapid test] has a little higher false-negative rate, so we have to be aware of that.”