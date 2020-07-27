More Rain Around This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we get into the new work week, we will begin to see more showers and storms around in the afternoon hours. Increased cloud cover as well as shower and storm activity will knock our high temperatures down into the lower-90s, but we will still be feeling much hotter with plenty of tropical moisture around. Tropical moisture surges into the Chattahoochee Valley this week and will stick around for several days. All of this moisture will help to shift us into a more unsettled atmospheric pattern which will help to fire up plenty of showers and storms in the evening hours for many days.
Our highest rain chance will come on Wednesday and Thursday as a front stalls out to our north helping to pop up some more showers and storms. Our highs will dip down into the upper-80s these days, but we may still feel close to the triple digits with all the humidity around. This rainy pattern will linger into next weekend.
