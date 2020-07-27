Opelika police investigating robbery at Advance America Cash Advance on Pepperell Pkwy.

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred Saturday morning.
Police responded to a robbery at approximately 8:55 a.m. at Advance America Cash Advance located at 3000 Pepperell Parkway on July 25.
The suspect was armed with a handgun and fled on foot.
He was last seen wearing white pants, a dark colored shirt and a red bandanna.
He is believed to be the same suspect who robbed Always Money, also located on Pepperell Parkway, on July 20.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information should contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220. You may remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.