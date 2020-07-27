Proposed ordinance to give Columbus Public Safety Commission subpoena power

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Amid the social unrest in our nation, many are calling for police reform, including leaders in Columbus.
The goal of this new ordinance is to give the board subpoena power to do their own investigations into public safety personnel.
Currently, the Public Safety Advisory Commission’s main responsibilities are to recommend resources, public safety practices and policies, and citizens’ responsibilities needed to achieve a safe community. Councilor Jerry ‘Pops’ Barnes plans to introduce an ordinance and resolution Tuesday night to improve policing in Columbus.
“Although I know we’re already good, let’s get better,” State Representative Carolyn Hugley said.
“It’s not right, it should not happen,” said Muscogee County GOP chairman, Alton Russell.
The main idea around this ordinance is to have citizen input into closed cases involving use of force reports. If passed this would give the commission subpoena power. Hugley is in favor of the ordinance, but Russell is not.
“It’s all about providing citizen confidence in what we’re going to do here in Columbus,” Hugley said.
“That’s taking away what we already have elected officials to do,”said Russell. “We’ve got a grand jury, we’ve got the council itself that can subpoena people. So, we don’t need to have an independent body out there playing like they’re the government because they’re not.”
Tuesday is only the first reading of the ordinance, meaning it probably won’t be voted on for two weeks. Hugley said it should be a no brainer.
“But I can tell you as an African American mother, I do not want my child to be a hashtag and it’s not going to do me any good for you to send me condolences and good thoughts,” Hugley said. “But what it will do is if you’re proactive in doing everything we can in the city to make sure we have the policies in place,” Hugley said.
Russell said the council and commission already have the ability to address any wrongdoing by local law enforcement. That they don’t need to add subpoena power to an elected board.
The council will take up this topic Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
In addition to introducing this ordinance, Barnes is also providing a resolution with policy guidelines that are or will be included in the Columbus Police Department Manual. One of the ideas is to have in writing that the Columbus Police Department will not use choke holds.
