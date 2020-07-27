3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment conducts military exercise at Fort Benning this week

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Rangers from the 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment station at Ft. Benning will conduct a military exercise this week.
The exercise will take place at Lawson Army Airfield starting July 27 and ending on July 31.
The Rangers will use training ammunition and other training devises to make the exercise as real as possible.
There will be periods of increased air traffic to include low-flying helicopters, tilt-rotor aircraft (CV-22 Osprey) and airplanes during hours of darkness.
During the evenings this week, there will be air traffic and noise associated with a large airborne operation on the installation involving the Rangers. This training will generate an increased amount of noise that may impact the surrounding communities.
Every measure to reduce the amount of noise associated with the training will be taken.
The Eddy Bridge Access Control Point and the roads surrounding the airfield are scheduled to be closed July 27-28 and July 29-30 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
