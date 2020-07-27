4 suspects arrested in deadly kidnapping of Columbus woman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus family is looking for answers after a kidnapping turned deadly Monday morning.
Four suspects are in custody and are accused of kidnapping a woman from a Columbus apartment and leaving her body in Russell County. The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Tameka Skinner.
Demetria Johnson, Sean Johnson, and Joshua Tolbert all of Columbus, and Javion Phillips of Seale, Alabama are charged with capital murder and kidnapping.
Skinner’s body was found off of Bush Road in Phenix City.
According to the Russel County Sheriff’s Office, it received a call from the Columbus Police Department about a kidnapping and assault that happened in the early morning hours. A stolen vehicle believed to be involved in the kidnapping had possibly been located at a residence in Russell County.
While deputies were on the way to the residence, they located a suspicious vehicle off the roadway. When Russell County deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, a chase began on Highway 169 to Wetupmka, Alabama. The chase ended in Wetumpka with the suspects being taken into custody.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.