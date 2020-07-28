Afternoon Storms Keep Temperatures Below Average

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A decent coverage of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours will help to knock our temperatures below average for this time of year. We saw increased cloud cover in the early afternoon today, and we will see that tomorrow as well which will help to cap out how hot it will get. While this increased cloud and rain coverage hangs around, we will be seeing highs in the upper-80s. This wetter period will keep us a bit cooler as we reach the end of the week before the rain chance gets back to our normal hit-or-miss afternoon showers and storms.
As we head into the weekend, rain coverage begins to back off a bit which will help our high temperatures creep back up to the low-to-mid-90s. Over the weekend, we will see just a few showers in the afternoon hours when the heat of the day begins to fire them up, but most of us will stay dry. This drier period will continue as we get into the next work week which will put us back into the mid-90s with a few isolated afternoon showers.
Meanwhile, in the Tropics we have a new tropical depression which is soon-to-be Tropical Storm Isaias. We could see the tropical storm develop either Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. Tropical Storm warnings are now in effect for the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the Dominican Republic. If this system holds together, we could see parts of South Florida impacted, but we are too far out to know for certain what exactly will happen. We will continue to monitor this system and keep you updated.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.