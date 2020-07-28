Afternoon Storms Keep Temperatures Below Average

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A decent coverage of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours will help to knock our temperatures below average for this time of year. We saw increased cloud cover in the early afternoon today, and we will see that tomorrow as well which will help to cap out how hot it will get. While this increased cloud and rain coverage hangs around, we will be seeing highs in the upper-80s. This wetter period will keep us a bit cooler as we reach the end of the week before the rain chance gets back to our normal hit-or-miss afternoon showers and storms.